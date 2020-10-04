Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,845 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Michaels Companies worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Michaels Companies by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 362,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

