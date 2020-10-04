Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $577.67 million, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

