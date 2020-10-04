Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 639 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of RFEM opened at $60.52 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

