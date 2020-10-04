Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 967 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perficient by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Perficient by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perficient by 116.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Perficient by 46.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

