Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP opened at $12.08 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

