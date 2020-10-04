Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $184,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,442,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

