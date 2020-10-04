Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $855.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.67.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

