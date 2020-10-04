Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $98.36 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

