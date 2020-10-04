Private Trust Co. NA Has $238,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $4,984,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after acquiring an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,895,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.