Private Trust Co. NA Has $251,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 215,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $91,413,000 after acquiring an additional 85,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Shares of CTXS opened at $134.89 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.17 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

