Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 133 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,724,000.

XBI stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

