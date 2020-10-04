Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

