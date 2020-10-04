Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

