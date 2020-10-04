Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

