Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Diageo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

