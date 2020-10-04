Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BP were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

