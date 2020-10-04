Private Trust Co. NA Sells 263 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

