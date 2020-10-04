Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 175.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

