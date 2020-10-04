Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Propetro to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Get Propetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.24.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Propetro will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.