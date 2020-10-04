ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of ProSight Global worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PROS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProSight Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Anthony Arnold purchased 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PROS stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

