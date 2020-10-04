Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Prudential stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 83.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 95.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

