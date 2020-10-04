QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $445.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

