Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($13,714.29).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Countplus alerts:

On Monday, September 7th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 18,810 shares of Countplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$18,264.51 ($13,046.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Countplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Countplus

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Countplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.