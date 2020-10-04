Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE O opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

