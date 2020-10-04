Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

NYSE:RFP opened at $4.88 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.16.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

