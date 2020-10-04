Reviewing Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) & JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and JanOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $36.79 million 0.21 -$5.61 million N/A N/A JanOne $35.10 million 0.26 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JanOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer -18.33% -29.68% -17.63% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Risk and Volatility

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and JanOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer beats JanOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

