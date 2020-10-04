Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLUU. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.48 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 30.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

