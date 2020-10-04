Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 284,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 382,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

