Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

SC stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 442.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

