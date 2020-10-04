Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trinseo by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

TSE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

