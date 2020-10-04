Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,431 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Flushing Financial worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

