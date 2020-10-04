Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,329 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

