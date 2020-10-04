Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,800 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 435,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.