Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 11,117 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

