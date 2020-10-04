Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,612 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,357 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares during the last quarter.

DLPH stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

