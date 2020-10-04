Sei Investments Co. Buys 450 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $201.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

