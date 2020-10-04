Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.64 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.