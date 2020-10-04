Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

