Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.