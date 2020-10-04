Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Village Super Market worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

VLGEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

