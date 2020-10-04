Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Unisys worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $10.68 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $673.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

