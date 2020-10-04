Sei Investments Co. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 81.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $243,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $22.21 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.