Sei Investments Co. Has $430,000 Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Plantronics worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $508.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

