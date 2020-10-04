Sei Investments Co. Has $439,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RECN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

