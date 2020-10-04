Sei Investments Co. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Evolent Health worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSE:EVH opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

