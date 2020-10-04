Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Equity BancShares worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 107.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 34.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

EQBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

