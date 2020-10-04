Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

