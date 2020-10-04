Sei Investments Co. Invests $452,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $595.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

