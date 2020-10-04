Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $82.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

