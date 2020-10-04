Sei Investments Co. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $35.90 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.